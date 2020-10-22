Spotlight on Business 2020: Williams Lake Stampede Association

The Williams Lake Stampede Association is eternally grateful for all of the support it has received over the years from the small business community in the Cariboo.

“Thank you to all of the small businesses which have supported us over the years, and we hope they can all survive through this coronavirus pandemic,” WLSA president Court Smith said.

“We hope we’ll see an end to this sooner, rather than later, and that support will continue.”

Smith said the WLSA tries its best to give back to those businesses where they can. And after being forced to cancel this year’s Stampede, Smith said the organization banded together with the Rotary Club of Williams Lake to host its annual pancake breakfast to raise funds for the Hough Memorial Cancer Society, drive-thru style, along with a separate Stampede Community Spirit Car-B-Que, featuring a pancake breakfast in the morning and a rib dinner in the evening at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. They also teamed up with Fortis BC and Fresh Air Cinemas to host an outdoor movie night, with proceeds going to the Women’s Contact Society’s Good Food Box Program.

Planning, meanwhile, is a 12-month-a-year process and Smith said the WLSA is already busy planning for next year’s annual spectacle.

“We’re all working towards coming back bigger and better than ever next year,” Smith said.

