Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director Alex Gresl has been impressed by his interactions with small businesses in the lakecity since his arrival in September. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director Alex Gresl has been impressed by his interactions with small businesses in the lakecity since his arrival in September. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

Celebrate Small Business Week Oct. 18 to 24

First impressions go a long way, said Alex Gresl, Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director.

Gresl said he and his wife Gail have had nothing but positive experiences with small businesses since they moved to the lakecity in September.

“There is no better compliment to our decision to come here to Williams Lake than the people that we’ve encountered here in our short time. It’s literally set the tone for our understanding of how unique, how distinct, how diverse this community is as a whole.”

Gresl said before his interview for the executive director job, a laundromat in Williams Lake’s downtown let him use an office to change into his suit.

“To have someone just meet you and literally open up their business to you is something. That was my first impression and you know how valuable first impressions are.”

That encounter sparked his family’s appreciation for Williams Lake, he said, noting their 16-year-old daughter was recently hired at a local grocery store.

“This is her first employment opportunity and they have made her feel so comfortable. She, on her own, goes from school and walks to work and looks after produce there.”

In his role at the chamber, he is hearing how the novel coronavirus has been a big challenge for small businesses in the area.

“We have such a diverse range of small businesses that are here and a lot of them have been hurting from COVID. It has a ripple effect on a broad spectrum of industries right across the board.”

Small businesses are all trying to be COVID-safe, he added.

“The best way to endure this is to be a strong community. It doesn’t matter if it’s from the City, the Downtown Business Association or the chamber, it is about having that understanding and connectivity and letting people know we have the resources to help.”

A small business owner contacted Gresl with an employment question and he in turn contacted Canada Revenue Agency.

Rather than give a quick answer, Gresl said he wanted to ask CRA questions himself so he could give an educated response.

The City of Williams Lake confirmed this week there are presently 1,072 active business licenses in the city.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Small BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

There are presently 1,072 active business licenses in the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

Celebrate Small Business Week Oct. 18 to 24

School District 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 takes bite out of SD27 enrolment

Fewer students at schools, but homeschooling up

Lucille Paul (from left) inspired her mother Audrey Daniels to take to the ice and play hockey with her and her sister Jade Paul. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mother and her daughters bond on the ice

Audrey Daniels plays hockey with daughters Lucille Paul, 23, and Jade Paul.

Friends and family were able to recently join Ike (Isidore) Kalelest in celebrating his 80th birthday. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Family key for Kalelest

It was all smiles for Ike (Isidore) Kalelest who celebrated his 80th… Continue reading

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director invites everyone to participate in the “Haunted Hunt” one of the events taking place for Halloween. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smaller events planned for Halloween in Williams Lake’s downtown

Haunted scavenger hunt, colouring contest, business dress up contests part of the fare

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after purchasing electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Most Read