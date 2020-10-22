Spotlight on business 2020: Interior Properties Real Estate

With a philosophy of providing exceptional service for customers and a rewarding work environment for staff, Interior Properties Real Estate is celebrating six successful years in business on Nov. 1, 2020.

“Williams Lake is amazing,” said owner and managing broker, Susan Colgate, who attributes her company’s success to the dedication of her staff and the support of the community. “We are a small town business built here in the Cariboo by the community of Williams Lake and surrounding areas.”

Interior Properties offers property management services as well as commercial real estate and residential real estate needs, and an in-house mortgage broker.

Interior Properties Real Estate provides the highest level of professionalism and support with several like-minded agents and support staff on hand to meet the needs of clients.

For more information you can contact Interior Properties Real Estate at 250-398-9889, find them on Facebook or online at interiorproperties.ca or stop by in person at 2-25 South Fourth Ave. in Williams Lake.

