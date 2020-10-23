Spotlight on business 2020: Fox Mountain Urban Upcycle

Fox Mountain Urban Upcycle owner Sheri Marsh has seen her new business grow since opening in December 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sheri Marsh (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The owners of Fox Mountain Urban Upcycle are finding people are attracted to the uniqueness of the items they offer.

Sheri and Shane Marsh, who opened the store in December 2019, take old furniture and household items and infuse new life into them creating unique upcycled decor.

A former dresser made of solid wood becomes a book case or three dressers are made into one.

If a table is missing a leg, Shane adds a new one.

Since opening they have also learned that many customers enjoy the idea of upcycling.

In response the Marshes have expanded their collection of chalk paint, transfers, waxes and other finishes.

Coming soon will be unique hardware such as drawer knobs.

They love using different techniques to create vintage finishes. Workshops will be starting in the new year for those interested in painting and upcycling projects.

Many of the items they refurbish are purchased from local residents, at auction and estate sales from different areas in Prince George and the Lower Mainland.

For Sheri and Shane it has been enjoyable to see a beloved hobby become a viable business and meet so many locals that enjoy upcyling and unique home decor.

Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Fox Mountain Urban Upcycle, drop in anytime to see what treasures are in store. Call 778-412-9698 for more information.

