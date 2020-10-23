Spotlight on Business 2020: D&D Passports Xcetera

D&D Passports Xcetera is a small, but unique gift shop with a big heart.

The gift shop is dedicated to health and wellness, kindness and acceptance.

Items carried in the store include crystals, salt lamps, selenite lamps, homemade soaps and signs, jewellery, baskets, ornaments, oracle cards, purses, wallets, fairy and angel figurines.

Crystals come in several forms – wands, towers, pyramids, hearts, Merkabahs, both large and small, geometry sets, soaps, massagers, knives, angels, skulls, rings and pendants.

Graham said the healing properties of Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, Rose Quartz and Labradorite are beneficial as she outlines some of those qualities.

Amethyst helps us rid ourselves and our environment from negativity and toxicity, it also helps to keep us grounded.

Lapis Lazuli stimulates objectivity, clarity and encourages creativity while helping to reveal our inner truth and brings harmony.

Rose Quartz is the stone of universal love and helps to restore trust and harmony in relationships.

Labradorite gives us strength through changes and balances and protects the aura.

Located at 271 Oliver Street, D&D Passports Xcetera is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

