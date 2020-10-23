Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters owner Jim O’Neill, officer manager Sandi Jessee, cabinet builders and installers Mike Borgfjord and Hayden Dahlman. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters owner Jim O’Neill, officer manager Sandi Jessee, cabinet builders and installers Mike Borgfjord and Hayden Dahlman. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spotlight on Business 2020: Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters

Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters has been beautifying homes and businesses in Williams Lake and area since 1978.

Locally owned and operated, Allcraft Kitchens is a small business that was purchased by Jim and Kelly-Anne O’Neill in 1997. Jim O’Neill and his team — Sandi Jessee, office manager, along with cabinet builders and installers; Mike Borgfjord and Hayden Dahlman — design and manufacture cabinets and countertops locally in their shop.

They build and install cabinetry for kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, desks, closets and more. For countertops they sell laminate, quartz, granite and solid wood. With lots of options for people there is always something to fit a budget.

Originally from Squamish, where he learned the trade, O’Neill worked for two previous owners before purchasing the business in 1997.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, they have been very busy. With more people staying home to cook for themselves, they find people wanting to upgrade their kitchens to be more functional to work in.

Their office hours are Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00pm. They are located at 910A South Mackenzie Ave.

The show room is open for viewing and they are happy to help you with your next cabinetry or countertop project.

Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters- Committed to Excellence.

