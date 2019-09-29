Heartland Toyota to host BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV’s Mike Mitchell Oct. 10 for meet and greet

Heartland Toyota is hosting a meet and greet event at its dealership in Williams Lake Friday, Oct 10.

BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV host Mike Mitchell will be in Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 10 for a meet and greet at Heartland Toyota. (Facebook photo)

The event will celebrate 10 years on TV with BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV host Mike Mitchell. There will be food, games, prizes, seminars and a draw to win a Fly Fishing Rod and Reel.

The event is schedule to take place from 3 to 7 p.m. where Mitchell will be on hand to chat with guests and share some of his angling knowledge.

Heartland Toyota has created a Facebook page for the event located here: BC Outdoor Sport Fishing Tour.

Mitchell, born and raised in B.C., started fishing at a young age where his passion for the outdoors was fueled. In 2005 he became involved with BC Outdoors Magazine, becoming editor in 2007. Three years later, Mitchell started the BC Outdoors Sport Fishing TV show and continues today as host and executive producer.

The show highlights all of the best fresh and saltwater fisheries throughout B.C. while providing education to viewers on how and what to use to be successful during their day out on the water.

His goal is to inform, educate and inspire viewers to get out fishing more often and to appreciate the great outdoors while fishing.

Heartland Toyota is located at 106 North Broadway Ave.



