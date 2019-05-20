WLSA Outdoor Adventure Program back for second season

“There are roads all over the place we can explore with some really nice scenery.”

For anyone looking for a scenic tour of the Frost Creek area just off Dog Creek Road, the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association has got you covered.

Building on a pilot program started last year, the WLSA’s Outdoor Adventure Program is back, led by Wayne Biffert from his property at Frost Creek.

“We want to let the public know we’re open for business,” said Biffert, who also operates the well-known Biff’s Ponds fly fishing destination out of his property in the area. “The conditions in the bush are good enough now that we can start taking people out for rides.”

READ MORE: Father’s Day fishing a hit at Biff’s Ponds

This will be the second year of operation for the WLSA’s Outdoor Adventure Program, which started after the association purchased a new Polaris Ranger Crew UTV in 2018 with the help of generous donations from local people and businesses.

The program, while open to anyone, was tailored to cater to anyone with a disability, Biffert said.

“Six or seven years ago the Rick Hansen Foundation donated an Argo to us with the understanding we’d take people out in the bush,” he said. “We’d take them down into the River Valley trail but the road washed out going down there, and we couldn’t take the Argo across the narrow bridges with the trailer.

READ MORE: Outdoor adventure awaits at Biff’s Ponds

From there Biffert started taking people from his place at Biff’s Ponds, however, the Argo wasn’t suited for the rough roads and trails in the area.

“We didn’t have a ton of people [use it] last year, so I want to encourage people to come out,” he said.

“It could be for anyone — especially if they have relatives or friends visiting, people from Europe or out of the country, or whatever, but it’s mainly for mobility-impaired or elderly people to get out in the bush for a tour.”

Biff’s Ponds is located at 2710 Dog Creek Road.

For more information, or to arrange a date and time, contact Biffert at 250-392-7460 or e-mail wbiffert@thelakebc.ca.

“There’s no set time limit,” he said. “Whatever they want to do. If they want to go for 30 minutes, an hour, three hours — there are roads all over the place we can explore with some really nice scenery. They can also do some fishing here at Biff’s Ponds, if they like, and make a day of it. We’ve got a fire pit, a barbecue, and they can bring along whatever and have lunch.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.
Next story
‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

Just Posted

Stampede Street Party endorsed financially by city council

A group of business owners and volunteers stepped up to organize the annual event

Lakecity plays host to North Central golf zones

For Pierce and Kerley, it was their first competitive golf tournament

Is vegan food a human right? Firefighter who fought Williams Lake wildfire says so

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Lakers Car Club cruising in style for 25th annual Spring Roundup May 25-26

The Lakers Car Club plans to mark its Spring Roundup in Williams Lake this weekend in style.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area

A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read