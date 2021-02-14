Enjoy free skating, swimming, fitness at complex on Family Day

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is offering several free activities in celebration of Family Day this coming Monday, Feb. 15.
Residents are invited to enjoy a swim, skate or fitness with the family for free during the day.
Swimming goes from noon to 1:15 p.m., and again from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.
Skating takes place from 12:15 to 1 p.m., and from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. in rink two of the CMRC.
The fitness centre will be open free of charge from noon to 2:45 p.m.
All sessions require pre-registration through www.williamslake.ca/familyday.
Both the family day swim and skate also come with a slice of pizza on the way out.
