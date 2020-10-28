Complex invites families, teens, to enjoy Halloween Pool Movie Night Oct. 31

The Addams Family (2019) and Jaws (1975) will be screened at the pool

Staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex are hosting a Halloween Pool Movie Night at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool. (Image submitted)

Gomez, Morticia, plus the rest of the Addams Family, along with the infamous Jaws, will invade the West Fraser Aquatics Centre for a Halloween pool movie night at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Oct. 31.

Staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex are inviting the public to enjoy “a spooky movie as you float the night away” to celebrate Halloween on the big screen located on the deck of the lap pool.

First, tailored toward families, join Uncle Fester and the rest of the gang for 2019’s The Addams Family. The first movie of the night gets underway at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m.

Next, the notorious great white shark will lurk its way into the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool for a screening of the 1975 classic, Jaws, for teens aged 13 and up from 8 to 10 p.m.

Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation with the city, said there will be a maximum of 30 people allowed per viewing, and registration is required beforehand.

“It’s been pretty popular so far,” Atkinson said. “We were thinking with the younger age group they may or may not be trick or treating and, for teens, we’d fill a needed void for them this time of year [due to COVID-19].”

Movie goers are allowed to bring their own flotation device, but they must be clean and of a reasonable size for a shared space in the lap pool. Atkinson also said the lap pool will be heated to be the same temperature as the leisure pool.

No food or drink will be permitted in the pool area, and regular drop-in fees apply.

Atkinson said they will also post an update on Saturday, Oct. 31 letting people know if spaces are still available via the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Facebook page.

For more information, or to register, call 250-398-7665.