Basement suite fire destroys family’s belongings

Friends and coworkers are helping a family after fire, smoke and water destroyed their home

A basement suite fire has left a Williams Lake family in need of everything, including furniture and clothing. Photo submitted

Friends and coworkers are rallying to help a Williams Lake family after a fire damaged the basement suite they were living in.

Fire crews were called to the Lakeview Crescent fire just after midnight Sunday and were able to contain the fire to a spare bedroom that was used for storage.

Everything in that room was destroyed, but because of smoke and water damage the family also lost beds, couches, clothes, shoes, even toiletries, said Meaghan Allen who manages Rock Paper Scissors Hair Boutique where donations for the family are being a accepted.

“They had even bought Christmas presents for their three and seven year old daughters and those were destroyed,” Allen noted. “Right now they are staying with a friend in Chimney Valley.

The boutique is located at 350 Borland Street.

