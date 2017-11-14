Williams Lake Fire Dept. responds to basement suite fire

A fire just after midnight Sunday was contained to one room thanks to local firefighters

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to a basement suite fire just after midnight Sunday on Lakeview Crescent.

Deputy chief Rob Warnock said crews were able to contain the fire to one room in the suite, although the rest of the suite received smoke and water damage.

Smoke also went into the home upstairs.

“The people were home at the time, but everyone was OK,” Warnock said, noting the department responded with two apparatus and 15 members.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Warnock said with winter approaching the department would like to remind people to check their extension cords and to refrain from overloading outlets.

“I know people are starting to put up their Christmas lights so they need to be mindful,” he said, adding “watch those candles.”