FILE - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

FILE - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Pakistani court convicts former Prime Minister Imran Khan

It could potentially bar him from politics

A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics.

It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

The Associated Press

READ MORE: Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally that killed 54

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pakistan

Previous story
Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat
Next story
People missing, thousands evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The Witness Bank will be available for viewing at TRU Williams Lake campus from Mon., Aug. 21 to Fri., Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Thought-provoking Indigenous exhibit Witness Blanket coming to TRU Williams Lake

Williams Lake and District 4-H members pose for a picture at the 2022 show and sale. (File photo)
Youth gather for 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)
Aircraft incident kills one at Bowron Lake east of Quesnel