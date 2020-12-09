WEB POLL: Will you take a COVID-19 vaccination?

Will you take the COVID-19 vaccination once it becomes available?
Take our online reader poll below:
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Take our online reader poll below:
Will you take the COVID-19 vaccination once it becomes available?
Take our online reader poll below:
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care
‘Public Health are experts at receiving and distributing vaccines’
Police to take new approach to enforcing B.C.’s health orders in South Cariboo
There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units
BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive
Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March
Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty
‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track
Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks
Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester
First sitting to take place Friday, Dec. 11
RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley 1880 property crime calls for service in 2020 so far
Police will approach groups, churches and individuals and remind them to follow the orders.
Police to take new approach to enforcing B.C.’s health orders in South Cariboo
Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester
Canada becomes third country after the U.K. and Bahrain to approve the Pfizer vaccine
Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March