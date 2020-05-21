WEB POLL: Should residents be required to wear face masks in public?

Do you think residents should be required to wear face masks in public as suggested by provincial and federal leaders?
Take our online reader poll below:
greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Take our online reader poll:
Do you think residents should be required to wear face masks in public as suggested by provincial and federal leaders?
Take our online reader poll below:
greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Ross Coupé grew up in Williams Lake and replaces Cindy Bouchard who retired earlier this year
Supreme Court of Canada upholds 2014 decision rejecting New Prosperity mine on May 14, 2020
Sherlock had recently been riding his e-bike into Williams Lake every day to clean up garbage
Chairs are placed inside and outside at appropriate physical distance
One positive test at Matsqui federal correction facility
Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news
A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented
Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary
More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start
Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public
TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1
Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials
Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people
The company also announced curtailments at their pulp mills in Prince George.
RCMP seeking information on former occupants
A lack of housing and childcare are major obstacles to prospective residents
An unknown man in hoody was caught on camera stealing equipment Wednesday morning
Chairs are placed inside and outside at appropriate physical distance
Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation awards $9.2 million across B.C.
The neo-folk song and video has been released by Marv Machura