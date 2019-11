Williams Lake city councillor Scott Nelson (left) and Vince Morelli, president of SafeTracksGPS Canada Inc. provide information in June of 2018 on the 10 ankle bracelets the City will be leasing for use in monitoring prolific offenders. (Tribune file photo)

Do you support Williams Lake City Council’s initiative to have prolific and domestic violence offenders monitored by GPS bracelets?

READ MORE: Williams Lake leasing 10 GPS monitoring devices

Take our online reader poll:



Do you support Williams Lake City Council’s initiative to have prolific and domestic violence offenders monitored by GPS bracelets?

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.