WEB POLL: Should B.C. adopt Daylight Savings Time year round?

Take our reader poll below

  • Jul. 7, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • Poll

Should British Columbia adopt Daylight Savings Time year round?

Take our online reader poll:


Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Enns excited to take talents to North Okanagan Knights of KIJHL

Williams Lake’s Cade Enns has signed with the North Okanagan Knights of the KIJHL

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Former lakecity teacher leads tour groups for all

Join Sharon Smith on a trip to the far reaches of the globe

Williams Lake BC Royal Purple host Walk a Block for Brain Injury

Something new for this year’s conference was a ‘Walk for Brain Injury’

FOREST INK: Options for keeping the 100 Mile OSB plant operating

The loss of the two mills in 100 Mile House was devastating… Continue reading

D.O.A. set to bring punk rock to the Limelight

Don’t miss your chance to see this legendary band live in Williams Lake

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Most Read