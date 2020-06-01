WEB POLL: Do you support the recent government ban on assault-style firearms?

Take our online poll

On May 1 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the ban of over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms. (File Photo)

Do you support the recent government ban on assault-style firearms?

Take our online poll below:



Do you support the recent government ban on assault-style firearms?

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada



editor@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Opinion