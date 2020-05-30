WEB POLL: Do you plan to send your children back to school on June 1?

Do you plan to send your children back to school on June 1?
Take our online reader poll below:
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Take our online reader poll:
Do you plan to send your children back to school on June 1?
Take our online reader poll below:
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Barbers, hairstylists and their clients have been adjusting to new COVID-19 protocols… Continue reading
Some of the places they built in Williams Lake were City Hall and the Twin Ice Arena.
Four separate ceremonies will see 50 students individually cross the stage to receive diplomas
Alicia William would be the first veterinary for the Tsilhqot’in Nation
Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over
Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news
New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says
Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf
Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade
Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard
Meanwhile, the supervisor sat in the passenger seat, police said
Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world
Alicia William would be the first veterinary for the Tsilhqot’in Nation
Four separate ceremonies will see 50 students individually cross the stage to receive diplomas
Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare
This month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to doctors about MIS-C
Some of the places they built in Williams Lake were City Hall and the Twin Ice Arena.
Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels
Health officials watching as activities ramp up