Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, right, and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gesture to each other as they both respond during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Que. on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

WEB POLL: Did Monday’s federal election debate help you make a decision on who to vote for?

Did the televised federal election debate Monday night help you decide who to vote for?

Indigenous woman is the TNG’s new executive director

Jenny Philbrick has roots in both Tl’etinqox First Nation and T’exelcemc (Williams Lake Indian Band)

Roses for resident who picks up garbage in the dairy fields

Raspberries for those who dump the garbage

Cariboo-Prince George Conservative candidate to open campaign office in lakecity

Ribbon cutting is Tuesday at noon for Todd Doherty’s office

Expansion underway at Pinnacle Renewable Energy plant in Williams Lake

Company will be required to pave the site and reduce visible emissions under the new permit

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

