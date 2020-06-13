City of Williams Lake photo

WEB POLL: Are you comfortable with tourists coming to Williams Lake this year?

Take our online poll

  • Jun. 13, 2020 9:00 a.m.
  • Poll

Are you comfortable with tourists coming to Williams Lake this year?

Take our online reader poll below:



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
web poll

