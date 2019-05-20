WEB POLL: Are the penalties for human-caused wildfires strict enough?

The BC Wildfire Service estimates, on average, 40 per cent of wildfires in B.C. are person-caused.

Are the penalties for human-caused wildfires strict enough?

While the May long weekend received some welcome precipitation (just over 20 mm of rain so far in May), conditions leading up to the weekend were very dry.

Fire danger ratings in much of the Cariboo remain at a ‘low danger’ rating as of Monday, May 20, however, Nemiah and Tatla Lake are listed as ‘moderate danger,’ while Puntzi Mountain is listed as ‘high danger,’ according to the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates, on average, 40 per cent of wildfires in B.C. are person-caused.

If the violation causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, and B.C. has some of the highest wildfire-relation violation ticket fines in Canada.

But are the penalties for human-caused wildfires strict enough?

