Royal watchers are gearing up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

POLL: The Royal Wedding

Are you planning on watching?

Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle this weekend before millions of viewers.

Will you be one of them?


Things are heating up

Waterways expected to rise with hot daytime temperatures

National Police Week May 13-19

Check out the many ways our local RCMP serve the community

VIDEO: Custom-built, wooden roadster up for raffle at Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup

The wildly popular event showcases cars, trucks, bikes, tractors and antique engines

No injuries after car speeds through Tim Hortons drive through Sunday

CCSAR respond to incident

Mother’s Day celebrated at annual pancake breakfast

Mothers in Williams Lake ate free Sunday morning for the Lions and Lioness Club Pancake Breakfast.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

