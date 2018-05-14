POLL: The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle this weekend before millions of viewers.
Will you be one of them?
Are you planning on watching?
The wildly popular event showcases cars, trucks, bikes, tractors and antique engines
Mothers in Williams Lake ate free Sunday morning for the Lions and Lioness Club Pancake Breakfast.
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate
The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine
Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black
Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve
The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority
New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon
Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year
U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’
