The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society is hosting a worskop for people to experiment with different art forms

Shay-lee Thompson, 15, participates in the graphite drawing portion of the day-long Spring Into Art workshop. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Dozens of people are exploring their creativity in Williams Lake thanks to a “Spring into Art” workshop being presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (Saturday).

Participants are spending about an hour at different areas inside the Central Cariboo Arts Centre trying a hand at creative writing, graphite drawing, pottery, pen and ink drawing, fibre art, music and home recording, and theatre.

