WATCH: Drumming and dancing in Boitanio Park

The Vancouver-based Legacy 150 group travelled through Williams Lake Friday morning

The Vancouver-based Legacy 150 group stopped in Williams Lake Friday morning for a drumming performance alongside a traditional Dragon and Lion Dance.

The group, which includes a number of veterans, is hoping to promote nation-wide drumming on Canada Day, and are on their way home from a province-wide tour.

These are very traditional dances to celebrate Canada’s harmonious diversity, peace and most importantly our patiroitism and love of country,” said one of the members to the crowd at Boitanio Park, before the performance began.

The group is encouraging everyone across Canada to drum at the same time this coming Canada Day.

In B.C. that time will be 11 a.m.

For more information, check out canada150drumming.com.

 

Vancouver-based Legacy 150 group performs a dragon dance for a crowd at Boitanio Park Friday afternoon.

