Williams Lake’s own Brock Hoyer is preparing to defend his X Games gold

Jenni Hoyer (left), with her husband Brock Hoyer (right), as seen here in Williams Lake at the annual Snow Show, Shine and Swap last November, are at the 2018 X Winter Games in Aspen, CO. where Brock will be competing Saturday, Jan. 27. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake snow bikecross champion Brock Hoyer has been practicing in Aspen, CO for Saturday’s 2018 Winter X Games.

Hoyer hopes to bring home gold again, as he did in 2017, and encourages everyone to tune in and watch his main event at 2:15 p.m. on ABC television.

Hoyer, 30, became the first person ever to win a snow bike cross gold medal at last year’s Aspen X Games – the first time the sport was held at the event.

Thank you Jenni Hoyer for sending us the video.