Rick and Anna Gilbert stopped to salvage eagle feathers, to honour the eagle, only to discover it was alive

Rick and Anna Gilbert rescued a dying eagle near 70 Mile House in December that Rick was able to release back into the wild. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A T’exelc (Williams Lake Indian Band) councillor is calling it a good omen that he and his wife rescued an eagle, and four months later he was able to release it.

