Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Jacinta D’Andrea lines up for a throw on the first hole of the Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course on Oct. 13. D’Andrea was enjoying a round with her son and a few friends at the opening of the new course. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)
Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course now open in downtown Williams Lake

Artists Don Gesinger, left, and Pharis Romero stand next to the collaborative work which formed the basis for their show Architectural Beadwork and Paperwork which is on display now until Oct. 22 at Alexander Clothing. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Architectural beadwork and paperwork art show in Williams Lake

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department said goodbye to their older ladder truck (left) which has been replaced by a brand new one. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department on track to exceed 400 calls for service per year

Big Lake Fire and Rescue members have learned helicopter landing zone management due to more air ambulances arriving in the area. (Photo submitted)
Training key at Big Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue