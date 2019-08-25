VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

More than 2,000 cyclists rolled into Hope on Sunday afternoon, after a two-day trek from Cloverdale to fund cancer research.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer began Saturday morning and had an overnight break in Chilliwack. In total, the riders clocked in more than 200 km each, and many of them are cancer survivors themselves.

This was the first time the ride ended in Hope, and the excitement at the Hope and District Recreation Centre was palpable. Prior to the end of the ride, they also descended on Seabird Island near Agassiz for a lunch.

While there, Dana Zwirewich, team captain for ‘Crush It’ explained the meaning of the ride for and others.

‘We ride for cancer research,” she said. “We ride to make a difference, we ride with heart and soul, passion and courage, because we have loved ones who have either been taken from us or are working through cancer right now. And we want to do our best to support them and everyone else who has been touched by cancer in their lives.”

Over its 11 years, the Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised more than $105 million. Each rider must raise $2,500 to participate, but many raise much more.

“We are here to crush cancer,” Zwirewich added.

-with files from Chris Duchaine

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

