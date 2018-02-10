VIDEO: Otter bathtime in the winter sun

Cariboo filmmaker captures playful otter near Williams Lake

An otter enjoys the warm Cariboo sunshine in this video taken by filmmaker Robert E. Moberg on Saturday, Feb. 10 when the temperature was hovering at -25C.

“Otters are year round regulars at our home on Chimney Lake,” Moberg told the Tribune. “They are very joyful creatures.”

Moberg has been involved in the film industry for 20 years and during the last five years has made films in the Cariboo Chilcotin region including Bighorns at the Junction and Giants Among Us — a documentary with Rick Hansen.

Read More: Giants Among Us premieres in Williams Lake

He is presently working on a documentary film titled Turbidity, about Quesnel Lake after the Mount Polley Mine spill.

Thank you Robert for letting us share this video about an otter on this glorious Family Day weekend.

