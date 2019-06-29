Competitors in Saturday’s Mountain Race prepare. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: Mountain Race June 29 Williams Lake Stampede

View from above the Stampede Grounds

The Mountain Race on Saturday, June 29 at the 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Quinton McCrea came in first, Darren Sulin was second and Howard Lulua was third.

The fourth and final Mountain Race takes place Sunday, June 30.

