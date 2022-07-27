Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two women listen as Pope Francis delivers an open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis traveled to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

VIDEO: Indigenous people share mixed reactions to Pope’s messages of reconciliation

Pope Francis held mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton Tuesday

Indigenous people at Pope Francis’ mass Tuesday (July 26) had mixed reactions to his apology and messaging during the religious ceremony at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

The Pope is in Canada for six days until Friday apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Just Posted

Williams Lake Fire Department’s Christmas in July Food Drive took in a haul as seen here before it was packed up Wednesday, July 27 by deputy chief Joan Flaspohler, left, Salvation Army volunteer Clive Granger, fire chief Erick Peterson, Salvation Army kitchen and food bank director Tari Davidge, hamper volunteer Elvis Baptiste and thrift store manager Eric Christensen. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department Christmas in July food drive delivers

Sheila Malcolmson, the B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, speaks at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Sheila Malcolmson Twitter feed.
New substance use treatment beds coming to Interior Health communities

Willie Crosina was an avid supporter of rodeo for many decades. (Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo)
Long-time Williams Lake rodeo icon dies

The Sunset Theatre in Wells is hosting its first-ever Speakeasy Festival this coming long weekend. (Julie Mackey photo)
Inaugural Speakeasy Festival at Sunset Theatre in Wells, July 28-31