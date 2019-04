For two days local stakeholders are learning about gang reduction through informed practice

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Colby Hendrickson was the first presenter at the Gang and Gun Violence Prevention Training workshop taking place in Williams Lake Tuesday and Wednesday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Two days of gang and gun violence prevention training got underway in Williams Lake Tuesday, April 16.

Williams Lake is one of 12 communities selected for the workshop which is being facilitated by Dr. Keiron McConnell and Rob Rai.

There will be a presentation for parents Tuesday evening at Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus for parents at 6 p.m.

and one was held Monday evening at Tl’etinqox First Nation.

Read more: Keeping children safe from gangs workshops, training coming to Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter