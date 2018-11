Tyler Bains, 30, says while it’s hard on the knees he’s enjoying his single wheel transport

Tyler Bains purchased an electric unicycle a month ago and has been mastering the art of riding it around Williams Lake.

For about a month a Williams Lake man has been enjoying riding an electric unicycle around town.

Tyler Bains, 30, said although it is hard on the knees, he’s been having fun mastering it.

“Its battery is rechargeable and takes about two hours to charge. One charge lasts about 50 kilometres and it can to as fast as 30 kilometres an hour,” he said.



