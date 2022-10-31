A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Community Forest is a local recreational resource and an economic one as well. Hiking, biking and rock climbing take place within the community forest, as well as rangeland for cattle and logging, with some of the proceeds going back into the community. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Community Forest now accepting grant applications

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Newly-elect Williams Lake city council to be sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1

Hans Best, 18, of Smithers dresses up as Cody Call from C+ Rodeos in Williams Lake for Halloween. (Lissa Bradley photo)
Smithers teen goes as 150 Mile House C+ Rodeos bull fighter for Halloween

A truck fire prompted a response from members of the Williams Lake Fire Department Sunday morning, Oct. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fire breaks out in trailer of cube truck parked in downtown Williams Lake