Chris Paquette was among the adult riders who came out to enjoy Sunday’s Bike Jam at Boitanio Park. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: Boitanio Park Bike Jam stokes Williams Lake riders of all ages

Smoky skies didn’t dampen the enthusiasm as riders enjoyed the park’s upgrades

Bikers of all ages enjoyed trying out upgrades at the Boitanio Bike Park last Sunday afternoon.

The Williams Lake Cycling Club has been working with local professional mountain biker James Doerfling, under the guidance of lakecity mountain biking pioneer Mark Savard, and with the city’s support, to overhaul the bike park in an effort to make it more interesting and accessible to all levels of riders.

“The turnout’s fantastic,” said Shawn Lewis, the cycling club’s president as he set up boxes of free pizza, provided by Red Tomato Pies for people at the park to enjoy. “There’s been some amazing work to the park, that’s what we are here to celebrate.”

Doerfling seized the opportunity to get some riding in as well and said everyone seemed to be enjoying the upgrades.

“All the jumps are working well,” Doerfling said. “I think everyone’s pretty pleased.”

He’s also been busy making machine-built trails at the Desous Mountain Network and at ?Esdilagh First Nation (Alexandria) building pump tracks for youth in the community, he added.

“I’ll be out at Toosey as well,” he said, noting it’s all about getting Aboriginal youth involved in biking and getting them some single tracks made for them to ride on and have fun.

He got his first “real” mountain bike when he was 14, but said he’s been riding bikes his whole life.

“I grew up riding in the ditches outside my mom’s house,” he added.

 

Mark Savard climbs a tree to put up a Red Tomato Pies sign during Sunday’s Bike Jam at Boitanio Park.

Benjamin Gregg, two and half years old, enjoys the puddles at the Boitanio Park Bike Jam Sunday afternoon, demonstrating how young bikers get started.

Lucas Robinson, 5, (left), Presley Cunningham, 5, and Maya Robinson, 8, enjoy Red Tomato Pies pizza during Sunday’s bike jam at Boitanio Park. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

