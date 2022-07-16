A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Brock Everett (150 MIle House) was competing in the Williams Lake Stampede’s Ranch Roping on Sunday July 2nd. While his partners were cutting their assigned (numbered) animal from the main herd in the arena, Brock (who was watching the cross-over line) was in another event all on his own. He was In the process of charging forward to keep a wayward animal from crossing the penalty line when his horse took exception to the maneuver, bogged its head and commenced bucking. It was an entertaining added mini-rodeo bonus for the crowd for the seconds it took for Brock to weather the storm. (Liz Twan photo)
Ranch ropers showcase skills at Williams Lake Stampede

Teaghan Bertamini, centre, gets a hand from her dad Todd with wrapping before her ride in the Williams Lake Stampede. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Stampede)
Lone female steer rider in the 94th Williams Lake Stampede loves the adrenaline

There were a few starts and stops but major crashes were avoided at the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Stampede races. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fan Appreciation Day next up for Thunder Mountain

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon chats with Diane Buchanan, a mortgage broker, at Boitanio Park Friday, July 15 at a barbecue hosted by Cariboo Chilcotin Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BC Liberal leader visits constituents, chamber in Williams Lake