Snapchat for Web , Is Now Available to All.

The new web app was announced in July but was only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

On Sept. 15, Snapchat revealed that the desktop version can now be used by anyone. …. (and just in time for back to school) “We’re making Snapchat for Web available to all! Head to web.snapchat.com to keep conversations with friends going from any device.” Snapchat, via announcement.

Snapchat for web lets users chat and make video calls with friends. Conversations will sync between devices.According to Snapchat, 100 million users call each other using the platform every month. The new web version will give them more room to chat and make video calls in the same window. In July, Nathan Boyd, Snap’s head of messaging product, said the platform’s web version provided an “unmet opportunity” for the tech company.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTubeChannel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

social media

Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?

Just Posted

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
Be wary of cell phone scams: Cariboo senior

The flags are at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall where the Royal Canadian Legion will host a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday, Sept. 19, the same days as the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake legion hosting parade, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted) Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
COLUMN: Williams Lake cyclist rides in Toronto

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Election challenges ahead