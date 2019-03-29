A new Fishing BC video is drawing attention to Quesnel Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Quesnel Lake Fishing BC video catching thousands of views

Since its release on March 25 44,000 people have watched it

A new Fishing BC video aimed at promoting Quesnel Lake is garnering thousands of views.

Featuring professional snowboarder, Eric Jackson, from Crowley Lake, CA, the video depicts him out with Doug Mooring of Cariboo Rivers Fishing Adventures and Skeed Barkowski of Northern Lights Lodge.

“The trip introduced me to an area with so much beauty that I didn’t even know existed, ” Jackson posted on his Facebook page about travelling to the Cariboo region to shoot the video in the fall of 2018.

Speaking from Quesnel, Mooring said Fishing BC was formed to promote sports fishing in B.C. to the world.

“The numbers of people who are fishing in B.C. have fallen off so years ago the government took initiatives to do things about that and the Freshwater Fishing Society promotes that,” he told the Tribune. “What we try to do is promote destination marketing.”

Not wanting to divulge the exact location of the spots he took Jackson to for the video, Mooring said suffice to say it was on Quesnel Lake.

“It’s pretty remote, which is good.”

Read more: Tale of survival on Quesnel Lake

As for the selection of Jackson to star in the video, Mooring said Fishing BC selects people who have a big following in the fishing world.

“They find people who are good hosts,” Mooring said. “We’ve had April Vokey up here for a feature on the Blackwater River to feature the incredible dry fly fishing we have. She’s a big name in the fishing industry here in Western Canada and the United States.”

Post the Mount Polley Mine breach in August 2014, Mooring said he has never seen as many fish return as he saw last fall.

“Mount Polley definitely affected the river where the fingerlings were and we didn’t see them in the Quesnel River for a year or two, but they are coming back, which is good,” he said. “Any contamination can be quite detrimental to small fish. They seemed to know it and just moved away.”

He said the timing of the breach was “super fortunate” because it was in between runs so the sockeye salmon were not as impacted as badly as they could have been.

“It was pure luck,” he added. “Basically the Horsefly, Mitchell River and Horsefly runs to the lake were not impacted too bad at all, which was so concerning at the time. I think we have weathered the worst of it. But, we will see how it rebounds. We don’t know the long-term effects, only time will tell.”

Historically, he added, tons of silt was added to the lake every year from the Bullion Pit mine, once called the largest hydraulic place mine in the world.

“Nature is resilient if you give it a chance,” Mooring said. “We are fortunate to have what we have in the Cariboo, but we face a lot of challenges up here compared to people in the Lower Mainland. That’s the idea of doing these videos — to push that out the world and let them know what we have.”

Mooring said he promotes catch and release as a fishing guide.

“I don’t kill a business associate and that’s what those fish are.”

Read more: Part three: Mount Polley Mine’s sampling of Quesnel Lake questioned by local resident


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move
Next story
Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre bids farewell to Nancy Gale

Gale retires after 18 years at the helm

Tsilhqot’in Nation pursuing compensation, MOU with DND for Chilcotin military training area

The land in question was exchanged in 1924 for property in Vancouver’s Point Grey area

EDITORIAL: Canadian Red Cross appeal for Mozambique an opportunity for locals to pay it forward

CRC sends emergency field hospital to Mozambique

Stamps looking to bring home 2019 Coy Cup

“It’s been a long time,” Navrot said, who has coached the Stampeders for multiple seasons in the past.

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Most Read