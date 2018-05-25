VIDEO: Williams Lake Fire dept. responding to house fire off Dog Creek Road

Black smoke can be seen billowing in the sky from a house fire

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. is responding to a house fire Friday morning located off the Dog Creek Road. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. is responding to a house fire off Dog Creek Road at the corner of Allen and Schmidt Roads.

Mountview Elementary School confirmed the students are staying inside but at this point while the fire is just a block or so away they are not in danger.

The students are staying inside for air quality purposes.

While the Williams Lake Fire Dept. is taking the lead role in fighting fire, with the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Dept. are providing assistance.

More to come