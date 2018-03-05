An emergency doctor and his wife have opened a new clinic in the lakecity

Williams Lake’s only walk-in clinic opened Monday morning.

“We’ve had 14 patients this morning,” said Suzanne Schreve who along with her husband Dr. Johann Schreve have transformed a former daycare centre on 452 Borland Street into a fresh new medical clinic.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 to noon.

Anyone wanting to access the new service is encouraged to go to the clinic’s website or visit the clinic in person.

An emergency doctor and his wife have opened a new clinic in the lakecity

