An emergency doctor and his wife have opened a new clinic in the lakecity

Williams Lake’s only walk-in clinic opened Monday morning.

“We’ve had 14 patients this morning,” said Suzanne Schreve who along with her husband Dr. Johann Schreve have transformed a former daycare centre on 452 Borland Street into a fresh new medical clinic.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 to noon.

Anyone wanting to access the new service is encouraged to go to the clinic’s website or visit the clinic in person.

