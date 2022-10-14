Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’ Star, dead at 72

Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter,’ died on today (Oct. 14)

The cause of death is not yet known.

Entertainment

Previous story
Jamaica bans broadcasts that glorify drugs or crime

Just Posted

(Photo submitted)
5 arrested in Quesnel after gun seizure on Fir Street

Jewellery repair store owner Stacey Comeau got creative with his shop’s smashed glass door. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake store owner meets vandalism with some Halloween flare

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Local food hub busy getting food to needy

Peggy Christianson, left, and Eva Navrot, of the Seniors Advocate office in Williams Lake and Dave Dickson, standing, Emergency Management at the city of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District gave a workshop on emergency preparedness for seniors for Elder College Thursday, Oct. 13. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Emergency preparedness for seniors focus of recent Elder College workshop in Williams Lake