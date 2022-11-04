Diddy to buy Cresco, Columbia Care marijuana assets for up to $185 million

The hip-hop mogul has agreed to pay up to $185 million in a deal to acquire Cresco Labs Inc. and Columbia Care Inc.

The deal will also create the “world’s largest Black-owned cannabis company.

“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we’ve traditionally been denied access,” Diddy, via press release.

The deal includes nine retail stores and three production facilities across New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisedible cannabis

Previous story
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on a ‘suicide mission’

Just Posted

Judy Ventry, the St. Joseph’s Mission outreach support worker is inviting residential school survivors and their families to a workshop at Williams Lake First Nation Nov. 14-18, 2022. (Kiera Elise Photography photo)
Williams Lake First Nation to host community empowerment workshop for adults and youth

The final touches are being put on the decorations for one of the biggest formal events in Williams Lake The Cariboo Memorial Foundation annual gala fundraiser on Nov. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stage is being set for Cariboo Memorial Foundation gala fundraiser

Carson Drive in Williams Lake was the scene of a vehicle pile-up as the city’s first snowfall made the roads very slick the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 3. (Keelie A cDuffy photo)
Snow storm packs punch in Cariboo, multiple vehicle collisions in Williams Lake

School buses are cancelled for Friday, Nov. 4 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
School buses servicing Williams Lake and areas east cancelled due to poor road conditions