Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

On September 13, the singer announced in several since-deleted Instagram posts that her current tour would be her last.

“I’m so f——— sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Lovato did not offer any further details regarding her health issues. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently scheduled to be on tour until November 6 when the tour concludes at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

The former Disney star has experienced a few tumultuous years in the lead up to releasing her eighth studio album. In 2018, Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose. In 2021, the singer quietly returned to rehab. According to Lovato, her most recent album was created while she was completely sober. Last month, Lovato revealed that she also plans to stop making documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram

