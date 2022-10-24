College enrollment is down for a third year in a row

On Oct. 20, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a report which revealed that undergraduate enrollment has dropped 1.1% since last fall.

While the dip was smaller than the previous year’s decline of 3.1%, analysts still find the trend worrisome.

Doug Shapiro, the research center’s executive director, thinks the data suggests that enrollment declines brought on by the pandemic have not yet been reversed.

According to Shapiro, many 2020 and 2021 high school graduates who would have gone to college didn’t because of COVID, and maybe never will.

For-profit schools had the sharpest decline in enrollment this fall, down 2.5%. Public four-year schools and private nonprofit institutions saw declines of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Community college enrollment dropped 0.4%. Overall, the report found that graduate enrollment was also down by 1%

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeEducation

Previous story
Kylie Jenner says she cried for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son
Next story
7 facts about Bram Stokers Dracula

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: Better supports needed for vulnerable British Columbians

Conservation officers seized five firearms during an arrest Thursday, Oct. 20 west of Williams Lake where three individuals were hunting at night on private property. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
Night hunting on private property west of Williams Lake leads to 3 arrests

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Democracy wins again in the Cariboo

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
ZIRNHELT: We have lived through the best of times…