Can Covid still impact your sleep?

According to a survey conducted in July by the Harris Poll, about 18% of respondents say they get less sleep now than prior to the pandemic.

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

The survey, taken on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, found that 19% of respondents said they struggle to sleep because of stress. .In 2021, Ohio State’s medical center had 29% more referrals for insomnia treatment when compared to 2018. Dr. Aneesa Das, a sleep specialist and professor of internal medicine, says that stress disrupts sleep since it can boost heart rate and blood pressure. It can also lead to upset stomachs and tense muscles. The survey highlighted another problem: bad sleep habits.Those bad sleep habits include phone use before bed, not keeping a regular schedule and spending too much time in the bedroom.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

According to Das, the answer may be rethinking your sleep habits. Das suggests a cool, dark and quiet bedroom that should only be used for sleep and intimacy. Other important steps are keeping a regular sleep/wake schedule, getting exercise, spending time in the sun and stopping caffeine consumption after 2 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19

Previous story
Pope Francis Says Religion Can’t Justify the ‘Evil’ of War

Just Posted

A Williams Lake woman said she was a victim of a phone scam where the caller ID showed the call was from TELUS. (File image)
Be wary of cell phone scams: Cariboo senior

The flags are at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall where the Royal Canadian Legion will host a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday, Sept. 19, the same days as the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake legion hosting parade, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted) Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
COLUMN: Williams Lake cyclist rides in Toronto

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Election challenges ahead