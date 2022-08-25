(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)
Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is asking those with Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) moose authorizations to stay home and forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Territory this fall. (File photo by Mary and Ken Campbell)
‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts

Recent LCSS graduate Grace Turner is off to the University of British Columbia this fall to play rugby for the Thunderbirds and study kinesiology. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rugby talent Grace Turner

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Crash knocks out power to over 1,200 hydro customers just west of Williams Lake