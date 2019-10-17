The video is from Virtual Railfan and is located outside the railway museum for train viewing. (YouTube)

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Turns out the cam outside the Revelstoke Railway Museum is not only for viewing trains, but also bears.

A popular video on YouTube from earlier this month shows a grizzly bear crossing the railway tracks outside the museum and across Victoria Road during a rainy night.

As of Oct. 15, the video has almost 16,000 views.

The video is from Virtual Railfan, which operates on subscriptions. A live feed can also be accessed on YouTube through the Railway Museum’s webpage.

READ MORE: Live camera on Revelstoke Railway Museum draws worldwide viewers

READ MORE: Photos: Railway Days at Revelstoke Railway Museum 2019

Virtual Railfan has 73 cams in 45 locations in four countries. The cam was installed in Revelstoke last year and was the first location in Canada.

In the end, the video begs the question: why did the grizzly bear cross the tracks?

Perhaps as one YouTuber commented, “because it was the chickens night off.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Just Posted

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

Looking for local information on roads, fires? Central Cariboo information fair set for Oct. 22

The fair will feature several information booths

‘It gives you a little bit of faith’: Cello stolen in Williams Lake returned to American owner

Rita Rice said after it was stolen in August they had given up on it

Work truck stolen from Country Prime Meats along Highway 97 near Lac la Hache

100 Mile RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service during the past week

Desous resident hopes to open dialogue between horseback riders and mountain bikers for trail options

“There is a need for more recreational development” - CMBC

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations court battle against RioTinto Alcan to start next week

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations are taking Rio Tinto Alcan to court over their functioning of the Kenney Dam that affects the Nechako River

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Most Read