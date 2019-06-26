VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see T-Rex surprise

Two boys dressed as raptors get a shock when their grandmother comes to greet them

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother; little did they know who— or what— would be greeting them (File contributed/ Tabitha Cooper)

Travellers and airport staff had a Jurassic experience at the Victoria International Airport this week.

Two young boys decided to dress in inflatable dinosaur costumes as a fun way to greet their grandmother, who had done the same thing to them two years ago in Toronto.

“They thought they were getting her back,” said the boys’ mother, Tabitha Cooper. “Little did they know she’d be dressed as a dinosaur as well.”

Out came grandma-sauraus, resulting in a parade of (extremely short-armed) waves, dancing and bopping. The trio bounced around into a group hug that could warm even the cold-blooded.

Airport staff were in on the joke after a security guard assisted the grandmother with getting into her costume – which of course was packed in her carry-on case.

The dino-family have more to celebrate than good coordination: grandma is visiting because a new family member is on the way.

Cooper laughed that now it would probably be wise to get baby a dinosaur outfit, too.

