A transformer exploded near Annis Road in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Glasson/ Facebook)

VIDEO: Transformer explosion lights up morning sky in Chilliwack

Several bright white flashes lit up dark sky as traffic moved slowly along Hwy. 1

An exploding transformer lit up the early-morning sky in Chilliwack on Friday.

The dashcam footage was captured while a driver was travelling eastbound along Highway 1, east of Annis Road around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Several bright white flashes lit up the dark sky as traffic moved at a snail’s pace along the highway.

The footage was shared by Steve Glasson in the Fraser Valley Road Report Facebook group.

Much of Chilliwack was without power that morning. Due to icy conditions, trees and power lines encased in heavy icy knocked out power to more than 10,000 BC Hydro customers.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

 

